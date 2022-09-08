Robert C. Beard (89) of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully at Bridge Hospice, surrounded by family on September 6, 2022.
He was born in Bryan, Ohio to Wilbur and LaRue (Maze) Beard on January 25, 1933.
Bob graduated from Montpelier High School in 1951, where he was class president his junior and senior years. He played football for two years at BGSU and received his B.S. in 1956 and Master’s degree in 1958 from Bowling Green State University. He also served in the United States Army 1953-1955 stationed in Germany.
His teaching career started in 1956 as a teacher in Hoytville, Ohio before joining the Bowing Green Schools where he taught at Kenwood Elementary. He continued his career as supervisor of Elementary School Physical Education Program for BG schools and then on to becoming principal of Ridge Street and South Main schools. His legacy in education continued at BGSU where he taught physical education and for several years was director of Upward Bound. He retired from the university in 1985 as an assistant professor emeritus. He was an assistance football coach at BGHS and went on to referee football, basketball and hockey.
Bob will mostly be remembered for his bicycling adventures across the globe and his endless work with American Youth Hostels where he served as a group trip leader, instructor, house parent and served on the national board.
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Sally (Webb), second wife Joan (Sevitts) and brother (Raymond Beard).
Surviving are his wife MaryAnn (Marano), children Nancy Beard of Grand Rapids, MI, Steven (Jessica) Beard of Bowling Green, Lisa Crabtree (Steve) of San Antonio, TX; two grandchildren Sydney Crabtree of San Antonio and Jazz Burns of Bowling Green; stepchildren Barb Graf (Ned) of Fort Wayne, IN, Cathy Burk of Stryker, OH, Dan Burk (Roxanne) of West Unity; Deborah Torres of Hermosa Beach and 9 step grandchildren and 15 great step grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday September 12, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 150 S. Enterprise St. Bowling Green. Father Tom McQuillen will officiate. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Aloysius Catholic Church.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.