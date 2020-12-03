Robert (Bobby) Ray Bovie, born October 28, 1948. Heaven opened the gate to another angle. Bobby received his wings early Saturday morning in bowling green at his residence 11/29/2020 due to lung cancer. He was a staple at SOUTH SIDE 6, and So and Amal best friend. He enjoyed working outdoors and mowing grass. Bobby will be missed by his family and friends.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Thanks, George: BG honors ill Pagliai’s Pizza owner
- Health commissioner: Wood County has 50-50 chance to turn purple
- Hakel to retire from BG schools
- Alexis “Lexi” De Los Reyes
- Wood County has two more coronavirus deaths, five this week
- Health dept. inspects restaurants
- Man accused of attempted murder arraigned for another charge
- Chase ends in crash; suspect still on the loose
- BGSU students gone, 50 cases this week
- Christopher Alan Duncan