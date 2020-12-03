Robert (Bobby) Ray Bovie, born October 28, 1948. Heaven opened the gate to another angle. Bobby received his wings early Saturday morning in bowling green at his residence 11/29/2020 due to lung cancer. He was a staple at SOUTH SIDE 6, and So and Amal best friend. He enjoyed working outdoors and mowing grass. Bobby will be missed by his family and friends.

