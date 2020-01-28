A Celebration of Life Service for Robert “Bob” Tracy Jr. will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Dayspring Church. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m.
Dunn Funeral Home, Bowling Green.
Posted: Tuesday, January 28, 2020 9:00 am
A Celebration of Life Service for Robert “Bob” Tracy Jr. will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Dayspring Church. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m.
Dunn Funeral Home, Bowling Green.
Posted in Obituaries on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 9:00 am.
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]