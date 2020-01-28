Robert “Bob” Tracy Jr. - Sentinel-Tribune: Obituaries

Robert “Bob” Tracy Jr.

Posted: Tuesday, January 28, 2020 9:00 am

Robert “Bob” Tracy Jr. Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune Sentinel-Tribune

A Celebration of Life Service for Robert “Bob” Tracy Jr. will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Dayspring Church. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m.

Dunn Funeral Home, Bowling Green.

Posted in on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 9:00 am.

