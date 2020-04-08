Robert “Bob” L. Bath, 55, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away April 7, 2020. He was born January 14, 1965 in Bowling Green to John Bath Sr. and Jane (Engle) Sloan.
Bob was a graduate of Otsego High School through Penta County Vocational in 1984. He worked for several years at the Hertzfeld Egg Farm in Whitehouse, Donald’s Sohio Service Station in Bowling Green and Southeastern Container in Bowling Green. He enjoyed riding his motorcycles, dirt bikes and target shooting with his friends and soon to be son-in-law. But nothing brought him greater joy than spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his mother Jane (Raymond) Sloan of Weston, Ohio, daughter Shannon (Chad) Bath of Howard, Ohio, brother John (Tina) Bath Jr. of Bowling Green, Ohio and grandchildren Austin, Sophia, Alexis and Kiara Weikle and a grandson on the way, along with his niece Leslie Bath and her children and his many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father John Bath Sr.
Due to the restrictions that have been implemented regarding gatherings, services will be held privately for the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
