Robert “Bob” Kane Stavish, 73, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Friday January 21, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 9, 1948 in Morristown, New Jersey to the late Francis J. Stavish Sr. and Kathleen (Kane) Stavish. He married Sondra Basinger on June 21, 1969 and they had two children, Kristin and Andrew. She preceded him in death on December 31, 1978. He married Patricia Roberts of Rahway, NJ on June 26, 1981 and she survives in Bowling Green.
Bob graduated from South Plainfield High School in 1966 and was briefly in the Navy Reserves. He went on to attend Alliance College and eventually graduated from Ohio Northern University in 1973 with a degree in Accounting. He worked for Ernst & Young in Toledo as an Auditor and became a CPA in 1978. He was a longtime resident of Bowling Green, Ohio where he opened his own CPA firm in 1989. Later his daughter, Kristin Stavish Watson entered practice with him. He was a member of Saint Aloysius Catholic Church and a lifetime member of the Maumee-BG Elks Lodge #1850. Bob was also a member of the Bowling Green Country Club where he enjoyed his time at the course with many friends. He liked classic cars and especially enjoyed watching Mecum and Barrett-Jackson auto auctions.
Bob’s greatest love was his family. He was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren and loved spending time with his brothers, sisters and friends. He spent many childhood summers at the beach in Barnegat Light, NJ on Long Beach Island and spent as much time there as he could as an adult.
Along with his wife of 40 years, Pat, Bob is also survived by his children Kristin (Larry) Watson of Perrysburg, Ohio and Andrew (Amy) Stavish of Dallas, Texas and his 5 grandchildren Ashley, Megan and Lauren Watson and Vanessa and Virginia Stavish. He is also survived by his siblings Frank (Jeanne) Stavish, Paul (Susan) Stavish, Jane (Lila) Ryan and Ann Stavish Licciardello and sister-in-law Janet (Dick) Milito and brother-in-law Frank (Noella) Roberts.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother James Stavish.
Visitation will be held on Thursday January 27, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday January 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 150 S. Enterprise St. Father Tom McQuillen will officiate. Interment will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Pandora, Ohio.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Saturday January 29, 2022 from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Bowling Green Country Club, 923 Fairview Ave. Bowling Green, Ohio.
Memorials may be made to Johns Hopkins Myositis Center or The American Cancer Society.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.