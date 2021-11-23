On October 13, 2021, Robert (Bob) F. Schoeni died peacefully in his home. A celebration of life will be held on November 26 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Student Parish, 331 Thompson Street, Ann Arbor, MI. Reception to follow. Arrangements have been entrusted to Nie Funeral Home www.niefuneralhomes.com.

