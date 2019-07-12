Robert “Bob” E. Heckman, age 80, of Luckey, OH passed away at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He was born in Bowling Green, OH on January 17, 1939 to the late Edward and Helen (Long) Heckman. On October 24, 1960 Bob married Dollie Reyome in Monroe, MI. He was employed by Unicast Toledo, OH as a maintenance foreman, retiring after 38 years. Bob was a 16-year member of the Troy Township Volunteer Fire Department and had served as a councilman for the Village of Luckey, OH multiple terms. He was an avid Detroit Tiger, Detroit Lyons, Michigan Wolverine and BGSU Women’s Basketball Fan. Bob’s greatest joy was his family, especially his grandchildren.
Bob is survived by his loving wife: Dollie, daughter: Cathy Mohre of Luckey, son: Bob Heckman of WV, daughter: Kimberly (Mark) Mohre of Luckey, grandchildren: Trent (Kristen) Heckman, Kaycee (Josh) Patterson, Kaitlyn (KC) Kriston, Tyler (Bethany) Mohre, Travis (Justine) Mohre, Eric (Dillon Solomon) Mohre and Tanner Mohre, 8 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and special sisters-in-law: Karol Heckman and Janet