Robert “Bob” E. Close, 58, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday March 15, 2021. He was born November 11, 1962 in Bowling Green to Charles N. and Isabelle M. (Ireland) Close. Bob married Jennifer Myers and with that union they had their son, Nicholas and he survives in Haskins, Ohio.
Bob is survived by his son, ex-wife, Jennifer of Haskins; brother, Chuck (Geri) of Haskins; sisters: Sandy Euler of Bowling Green, and Barb Hillard of Weston, Ohio and his loving furry Labradoodle friend, Rocky. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Myrtle Ann Reynolds, and his faithful Rottweiler, Emmitt.
Bob was a 1981 BGHS alum and Owens Technical College. He began his working career in 1984 at Marathon Products, Bowling Green (now known as Regal Beloit) while working he studied at Owens to be a Tool and Die Setter. Bob became a very accomplished and respected Tool and Die Setter. He thoroughly enjoyed coaching Little League Baseball for many, many years. He was a sports enthusiast and his teams were the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Detroit Tigers, the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Cowboys. He really enjoyed Fantasy Football and most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his son, Nicholas. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday March 18, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 W. Wooster St. His funeral service will be held on Friday March 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Weston Cemetery. Facial coverings will be required in the funeral home and social distancing will be observed.
Memorial contributions may be given in Bob’s memory to the Nicholas Close Education Fund c/o Fifth Third Bank.
