Robert “Bob” D. Reichenbach, Jr., 75, of North Baltimore, passed away at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. He was born on August 5, 1945, in Findlay to the late Robert,
Sr. and Mary (Baney) Reichenbach. He married Linda Weber on June 6, 1964 in North Baltimore at the now Holy Family Catholic Church. Bob is survived by his daughter, Jan Rosselet of Findlay; sisters: Roberta
(William) Morelan of Lexington, KY and Ginger (Mark) Povenmire of North Baltimore; grandchildren: Andrew Reichenbach of Findlay and Paige Rosselet of Findlay; sister-in-law, Naomi McKinnis of North Baltimore;
brother-in-law, Wendall Whitaker of Defiance. He was preceded in death by a son, Mark A. Reichenbach; a daughter, Julie Reichenbach; sister, Betty Whitaker; brother, Walter McKinnis. Bob was a graduate of North Baltimore High School and Owens Technical College. He retired from P&A Industries where he was a Tool and Die Maker. He was a long time volunteer on the Allen Township Fire Department. Bob enjoyed scuba diving, photography, white water rafting and working with stained glass. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore. Pastor Chris Cravens officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Smit-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.