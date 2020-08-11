Robert “Bill” Loomis, of Luckey, having just celebrated his 90th birthday, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his home.
He was born August 1, 1930 to Chauncey B. and Esther E. (Joseph) Loomis, in Luckey, OH. He graduated from Troy-Luckey High School in 1948, where Bill was a triple threat, having played football, baseball and basketball. He went on to serve his nation 4 years in the United States Air Force and overseas in the Korean War.
On June 23, 1951, he married Darlene Myers in Luckey and celebrated over 16 years of marriage before Darlene’s passing in 1967. On June 10, 1972, he married Nancy Metzger also in Luckey. Bill and Nancy celebrated 48 years of marriage before Nancy’s passing earlier this year in June. Bill worked as an electrician for Sun Oil Refinery 38 years before he retired. In his free time, Bill enjoyed playing golf and was a charter member of Tangle Wood Golf Club. He was the club champion twice and credited with making 6 holes-in-one. In addition to his love of golf, Bill was a member of SonFire by the River Church in Pemberville.
It was Bill’s family, especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that always remained his greatest joy in life.
Bill is survived by his children: Daniel (Karen) Brown of TN, Morey (Rose) Loomis of Pemberville, Wade (Kathy) Loomis of Pemberville, Gary (Beth) Loomis of Luckey, Tony Brown of Genoa and Lori (Matt) Lenke of Pemberville, 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Brother: Dr. Frank “Joe” Loomis of NC, sisters-in-law: Carol Myers of Luckey, Judy Combs of TX, Sue Metzger of Wapakoneta, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife Darlene and wife Nancy, he was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ralph “Ben” Loomis and sister, Mary Rolf.
Bill will be laid to rest next to Darlene and Nancy in a family committal service at Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey, OH. Officiating will be Vicar Dawn David. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: SonFire by the River Church, or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com