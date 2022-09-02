Robert Anthony Marcson, age 74, of Laporte, PA, died on August 29, 2022, in Muncy, PA.
Tony was born in Queens Village, New York, and grew up in Princeton, New Jersey. He graduated from the Peddie School, Dickinson College, and the University Of Michigan School Of Social Work, where he earned a master’s degree in administration.
He was the founding director of Children’s Resource Center in Bowling Green, Ohio. The first children’s mental health facility of its kind in the region, the agency continues to provide essential services to the area that were previously unavailable. After leading that agency for 30 years, he moved to Pennsylvania.
While living in Laporte, he prepared income taxes with HR Block and managed a store in Yellowstone National Park. He also served several terms on the Laporte Borough Council. During his years in Laporte, Tony enjoyed making furniture and firewood and swimming in the Loyalsock with his wife’s many cousins.
Tony is survived by his wife of 50 years, Catherine Ingham Crist Marcson, sons John (Jennifer) Marcson and Daniel Marcson.
He was predeceased by his parents Simon and Florence Bernstein Marcson and his brother Michael.
Services will be held later at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Children’s Resource Center, PO Box 738, Bowling Green, OH 43402; or to the Geisinger Health Foundation, 100 Academy St., Danville, PA 17822.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA,