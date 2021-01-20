Riva J. Eschedor, 78, of Whitehouse, Ohio and formerly of Bowling Green passed away January 18, 2021. She was born June 14, 1942 to the late Clayton and Edna (Babcock) Eschedor.
Riva enjoyed going out to eat, collecting stuffed animals and socializing with others. Her greatest joy in life came from the time she spent with her family and friends.
She is survived by her sister Kay (Larry) Trumbull of Milton Center, Ohio, brother Robert (Sharon) Eschedor of Defiance, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Richard Eschedor, Roy Eschedor, Arlene Eschedor and Ruth Eschedor and special aunt and uncle Martin and Glada Pockett.
A Celebration of Riva’s life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
