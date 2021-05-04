Rita M. Euler, age 95, of Waterville and formerly of Tontogany passed away May 1, 2021. She was born June 28, 1925 in the home of her grandparents on Oliver Street in Toledo to Francis William and Lucille Irene (Spenthoff) Verhelst.
She married Arthur H. Euler, her “hubby, lover, hero” on August 26, 1947, and they traveled 49 states together in their 54 years of marriage. They lived in Bradenton, FL from 1984 to 1999. Art, who was 99.44 percent pure, preceded her in death in 2002.
The very best mother, grandmother and GiGi ever, Rita is survived by her children, Donn (Janeen), Steven Jay (Tammy), Lou (Joe) Niceley, Tina (Chuck) Thomas and Nancy Wagner, along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren with more on the way, and many others who felt like they were part of the Euler family too. Rita was also preceded in death by her brother, William (Bette) Verhelst and sister, Frances (Norman) Forthome.
She was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church and honored with a life-time membership for Lybarger-Grimm American Legion Auxiliary #441. She held every local office along with serving as Department Poppy Chairman, Department Chaplain and First District President. She also served as the unofficial historian and recordkeeper. She volunteered for many years as a mom at Buckeye Girls State. She truly believed in “God and Country”. She loved her fellow auxiliary members, and they, led by President Patti Wires, returned their love to “Mama Rita” in a multitude of ways.
Rita and Art were honored as Field Service Volunteer Thousand Hour Club members for volunteering at the VA Clinic in Toledo. She was especially grateful to our veterans for their service and was also a member of 8/40 and the VFW #1148.
Prior to her marriage to Art and moving to the farm, she worked at Auto-Lite, the Greyhound bus station and Stoddard Mimeograph.
Rita sold “War Bonds” at Haskins Elementary, was an officer of the Mother’s Club, and loved to read to the children each week at the school library. She also volunteered for many years at Community Nursing Home, where she organized bingo for the residents. She loved planning reunions for the Spenthoff family and for her Maumee Class of 1943.
After Art encouraged her to quit smoking on their honeymoon, she spent the money she saved on sending greeting cards. She began in 1948 with 149 cards but her peak year was 1975 when she sent 1687 cards. She also enjoyed sending “Western-Union telegrams” to many of those she loved.
Rita cherished the friendships she made throughout the years while playing cards in various local communities and the friendships she made with residents and staff while living at Browning Masonic Community and Heritage Corner.
Mom, a breast cancer survivor since 1976, counted her blessings daily and believed that you should live each day like it was your last. Mom truly loved people and she passed with the knowledge that she was truly loved by all those around her.
There will be visitation at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 18620 Washington St., Tontogany, OH on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 3:00-6:00 pm. The funeral service will be private. In remembrance of her birthday, a Catholic mass is planned for June.
Because she told Art she wanted to enjoy flowers while she was amongst the living, he would leave a flower on her pillow every morning. So, in lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Lybarger-Grimm American Legion Auxiliary (PO Box 103, Tontogany, OH 43565) or St. Aloysius Church (150 S. Enterprise St., Bowling Green, OH 43402) or Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio (3100 W. Central Ave., Suite 235, Toledo, OH 43606).
Special thanks to Browning Masonic Community and Heartland Hospice for her wonderful care and our appreciation to Father Doug Taylor and Pastor Mike Kelley.
To share an online condolence or fond memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.