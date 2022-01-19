Ricky Lee Goris, 62, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at his residence in Valley City, Ohio.
Ricky is the son of Raymond Goris of rural Custar, Ohio and the late Judith “Judy” (Koenigseker) Goris.
Ricky was a resident at the Abbeyville House of the Transitional Living Centers in Valley City, Ohio. The family would like to thank the caring and dedicated staff at his home for the many years of love and devotion to Ricky. A special thank you to his primary caregiver, Tracy.
Services will be private and Ricky will be laid to rest next his mother and infant sister, Julie at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery, Custar, Ohio.
The family suggests memorials in memory of Ricky to The Transitional Living Centers, PO Box 810, Brunswick, Ohio 44212-0810.