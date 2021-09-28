Ricky L. Buckingham, age 58, of Wayne, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 26, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green, Ohio. He was born on July 22, 1963, in Findlay, Ohio to Lowell E. & Sharon K. (Shane) Buckingham.
Surviving Ricky is his mother, Sharon Buckingham of Wayne; sons, Philip (Katey) Buckingham of Ada; Ricky Buckingham, Jr. of Bowling Green; daughter, Angie (Frank) Zimmerman of Gibsonburg; brother, Ryan Buckingham of Risingsun; sisters, Robin Buckingham of Wayne, Deana (Dennis) Hickman of Wayne; cousin, Deneen Shane of Mansfield; and grandchildren, Xander, Xalia, and Xyla. He was preceded in death by his father, Lowell Buckingham, and brothers, Ronnie & Randy.
Ricky was a 1981 graduate of Elmwood High School, and then worked as a laborer for 34 years at the former Brush Wellman in Elmore, now known as Materion. He has always been known for being a sports enthusiast, and his greatest passion in life was being a dad and spending time with his family.
Friends will be received from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin Saturday at 12:00 PM with Pastor Ron Merritt officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be sent to Ricky’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.