Ricky L. Beeker, age 69, of Pemberville, OH passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
He was born May 5, 1952 in Bowling Green, Ohio to Alton and Dolores (Hagemeyer) Beeker. Following graduation from Eastwood High School, he served his country in the U.S. Army.
Rick owned and operated Beeker Landscaping and Tree Trimming since the 1970s where his son would eventually join him. He remained a proud veteran and was a member of the Pemberville American Legion, Amvets of Bowling Green, the VFW of Bowling Green, and Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Pemberville.
Rick loved the outdoors. He was often found riding his Harley Davidson with friends, hunting, fishing, trapping, and camping. Nothing compared to spending time with his grandchildren and attending their sporting events. He also loved frequenting Georgia as a second favorite spot.
He is survived by his parents Alton and Dolores Beeker, children Heather (Levi) Sybert of Richmond Hill, GA and Jason (Kelly) Beeker of Luckey, OH, grandchildren Noah, Norah, Kadyn, and Braylen, brothers Randy (JoAnne) Beeker, Rodney (Chris) Beeker, and sister Linda (Greg) Meier.
He was preceded in death by his son Justin Beeker.
Friends and family will be received from 3-7 p.m., Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Marsh and Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville, OH.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 220 Cedar Street, Pemberville, OH, where there will be an additional time of visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Officiating will be Rev. James Budke. Interment will be Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey, OH.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to the charity of the donor’s choice.
