Rick Ashba age (83), of Luckey, passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021 at his residence. He was born on May 9, 1937 in Toledo, OH to Theodore and Ellen (Kaucher) Ashba. On June 11, 1982, he married Karen Wyatt Church in Toledo. Rick graduated from Burnham High School and the University of Toledo. He began his career as a math teacher and then worked for numerous companies in the I.T. department. Among those he worked for included Burr Brown, KMart, Hewlett Packard, and the Chandler, AZ School District. He traveled the country developing computer systems, having impacted various schools in the process.
In addition to traveling, he enjoyed movies, cross-word puzzles, reading, listening to jazz music, especially that of Stan Kenton, and was a big sports fan, particularly of the Cleveland Browns. Rick was very quick witted and enjoyed life. He was an early adopter of any new technology, enjoying the latest gadget on the market. But it was his family that always remained his greatest joy.
In addition to his wife, Karen, of nearly 39 years, Rick is survived by his children: Brett (Julie) Ashba, Beth (Pete) Van Dyke, and Matt (Mee-Mee) Ashba. Stepchildren: Cory (Lori) Church, Tim Church, and Chris Church. Grandchildren: Evan Ashba, Jacob Ashba, Aubrey Ashba, Jackson Van Dyke, Shawn (Baylee) Church, Kelsey Church, Maryam El-Meniawi, Sarah Gilbert, Hannah El-Meniawi, Stephanie (Jordan) Williams, Stephen (Nicole) Church, Eryn Church, and numerous great-grandchildren. Sister: Jo Ann (Ramon) Hall, brother: Mark (Lisa) Ashba, numerous nieces and nephews, and special friend: Gene (Pat) Novak. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date, Marsh & Marsteller will be assisting the family with arrangements. Rick will be laid to rest at a family committal service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to a charity of the donor’s choice. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.