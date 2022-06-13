Richard “Dick” W. Flores, 68, of North Baltimore passed away at 8:39 p.m., Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. He was born on June 2, 1954, in Findlay to the late Humbert and Helen M. (Hanna) Flores.
Dick is survived by his brothers: Henry “Hank” Flores, Sr. and Humbert “Humpy” Flores; sisters: Yvonne Kepling, Rhonda Light, Rosemarie Eichar, Cheryl Spangenberg, Shauna Rensch, Victoria Dotson and Florrene Flores; and all of their families.
He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Jeff Light.
A private graveside service will be held in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.
Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.
Memorial contributions may be made may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and/or Tunnel to Towers Foundation.