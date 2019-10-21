Richard Ray Bihn, 80, of Louisburg, departed this earthly life on Friday, October 18, 2019 at his home.
He was born on October 6, 1939 to the late Lewis E. and Helen Bringman Bihn.
Posted: Monday, October 21, 2019 4:49 pm
Richard Ray Bihn, 80, of Louisburg, departed this earthly life on Friday, October 18, 2019 at his home.
He was born on October 6, 1939 to the late Lewis E. and Helen Bringman Bihn.
Posted in Obituaries on Monday, October 21, 2019 4:49 pm.
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]