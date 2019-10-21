Richard Ray Bihn - Sentinel-Tribune: Obituaries

Richard Ray Bihn

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Richard Ray Bihn

Posted: Monday, October 21, 2019 4:49 pm

Richard Ray Bihn Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune Sentinel-Tribune

Richard Ray Bihn, 80, of Louisburg, departed this earthly life on Friday, October 18, 2019 at his home.

He was born on October 6, 1939 to the late Lewis E. and Helen Bringman Bihn.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.
  • Print

Posted in on Monday, October 21, 2019 4:49 pm.

Recommended
Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]