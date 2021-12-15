Richard R. Sheldrick, 87, of Waterville, OH passed away December 12, 2021, at Elizabeth Scott Community in Maumee, OH. He was born April 30, 1934, in Plain Twp., OH to R. Roy & Bernice (Ollige) Sheldrick. He was a 1952 graduate of Tontogany High School. Richard worked as a union carpenter and a maintenance manager at Penta, retiring in 1997.
Richard was a member of Haskins Community Church and a former member of Waterville United Methodist Church, Rubicon Masonic Lodge F & AM and OES Palestine Chapter.
Richard married Donelda (Simon) July 10, 1954. She preceded him in death on December 31, 2020. Survivors include children, Anita (Gene) Eckley, Dianne Rowe, and Rodney (Tawna) Sheldrick, grandchildren, Ryan (Carrie) Sund, Erica (Chris) Branch, Todd (Tacha) Rowe, Cassie (Brian) Drews, Jaci (Craig) Myers and Rachel (Kyle) Giaimo, 9 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, and sister Dorothy Cromley. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and siblings, Ronald & Thomas Sheldrick, Lucille Myers and Lois Heinze.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd. Waterville, OH with a Masonic Service at 7:00 p.m. Richard’s funeral service will be Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Pastor Jennifer Jackson will officiate. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions can be given to the church, Shriner’s Children’s Hospital or a charity of the donor’s choice. To leave an online condolence please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.