Richard Paul Royer Jr. Age 59, Passed while sleeping in his home in Candler NC, Rick was born in Bowling Green OH and attended Bowling Green high school. Preceded in Death by his father Richard (Dick) Paul Royer Sr. Mother Carol Ann Cammell Royer and Son John Richard Royer. He is survived by his daughters Katherine Elizabeth and husband Herbert Higgins, Amanda Carol and Husband David Tweed, Granddaughter Emelia Rose Higgins, several cousins, Aunts and Uncles. Rick was an Army Veteran who served at Joint Army base Lewis- McChord Fort Lewis WA. He was a fisherman who tied his own fishing flies, he built canoes from scrap wood and taught his children to honor and respect nature.
He will be layed to rest with his son John Royer at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd, Dixon, CA 95620. On November 01, 2021 at 1300.