Richard N. Hartman, age 67 of Perrysburg, OH passed away unexpectedly on December 6, 2021. He was born to Norman and Loretta (Eckel) Hartman on March 6, 1954. He was a graduate of Otsego High School. He married Bonnie Frost on September 16, 1977 and together they raised 2 children. Rick spent his career working as a Warehouse Manager at Helena Chemical Company until the time of his retirement. Rick enjoyed grilling, watching The Ohio State Buckeyes Football team, spending time with family, friends and his 5 grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his father, Norman and his brother, Randy. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; son, Travis (Vicki) Hartman; daughter, Terrel (Mike) Bolyard; 5 grandsons, Nathan, Mitchell, Nicholas, Jacob and Beau; mother, Loretta Hartman; sisters, Cheryl Peters and Shelia (Jeff) Carstensen; several nieces and nephews, many “neighborhood” friends and his dog, Jax.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Sunday, December 12th from 12:00-5:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 13th at St. John XXIII Church, 24250 Dixie Highway, Perrysburg, OH 43551 at 10:00 a.m. Interment New Belleville Ridge Cemetery.
Memorials may take the form of contributions to St. John XXIII Church or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Please view and sign our online “guest registry” at CoyleFuneralHome.com.