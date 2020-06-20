Richard Morgan Williams, 86, passed away on June 10, after a long battle with cancer. He was born to Sydney and Anna (Hughes) Williams on December 6, 1933 in Toledo, Ohio. He grew up in Perrysburg township, attended Glenwood Elementary School, and graduated from Perrysburg High School in 1952. Richard married the girl next door, Sharon Davis and they had three children, Cheryl, Tom and Rich. Sharon and Dick were married for 57 years.
Richard worked at the A & P Store in Rossford, Rossford Ordinance Depot, and Plant 6 at the Rossford Libbey-Owens-Ford Plant, where he worked for 36 years. Richard previously attended Lutheran Church of the Master and was currently a member of Zoar Lutheran Church.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife Sharon, son Richard, and brother, Robert Williams. He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Williams (Perrysburg); son Thomas (Kathy); brother, William Williams; sister, Ellen Williams; and sister-in-law, Nancy Williams. He is survived by three grandchildren (Thomas, Amanda and Ryan) and two great grandchildren (Madison and Nicholas), and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins .
A memorial service will take place on Monday, June 29th at Zoar Lutheran Church in Perrysburg. Due to Covid-19 safety concerns, the church requests masks be worn. Visitation will be from noon to 1:00 pm at the Church with a Memorial Service at 1:00 pm, followed by internment at Fort Meigs Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the Cremation Society of Toledo, (www.toledocremation.com). In lieu of flowers, friends and families are asked to consider donations to Zoar Lutheran Church or to charities of the donor’s choice.