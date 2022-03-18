Richard Lee Bruielly, 72, passed away on March 13, 2022, under the care of Bridge Hospice at Wood County Hospital. Richard was born in Corning, NY on December 26, 1949, to parents William and Geraldine (Mattison) Bruielly. He graduated from Corning West High School in 1968 and went on to graduate from New York State Technical and Agricultural University at Alfred in 1972 earning his associate degree in Applied Science. Rick was employed as a Manager at Saratoga Stud Farm in NY before moving to Indiana where he began working for Cooper Industrial Products. Rick moved to Bowling Green, Ohio where he was employed by Cooper and then Southeastern Container, where he retired in 2014.
From a young age, Richard had a strong interest and appreciation for animals and wildlife and at 12 years old he taught himself the art of taxidermy. He owned a popular taxidermy business throughout his adult life, even after retirement. Rick loved to spend his time volunteering at his church where he was a Deacon. His favorite ministries were the church food pantry and IDES, the International Disaster Emergency Service. Rick also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity.
In addition to his community service, Rick enjoyed following his favorite sports teams, the NY Yankees and NY Giants, hunting, fishing, and his taxidermy artwork. His interests also included classic cars, listening to music, and visiting flea markets for antiques. Above all, Rick enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his 6 grandsons, who were his pride and joy.
The family would like to thank Bridge Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion for Rick and his family during his final days.
Rick is survived by his mother, Geraldine Bruielly, of Corning, NY; daughters Sara (Victor) Meyer of Bloomdale, OH, Erica Bruielly of Bowling Green, Ohio, Leeanna Pugsley (Jeffrey) of Holgate, OH, their mother, Patricia Bruielly of Weston, OH, and his grandchildren, Trevor, Lane, Austin, Louis, Elliott, Owen and his 7th grandchild due in August; brother, William Bruielly II, of Gas City, Indiana, sister Bonnie (Dennis) Ainsworth, of Corning, NY, sister Karen (Joe) Thatcher of Beaver Dams, NY. Rick also leaves behind his companion dog Bugs and countless friends and neighbors, all of whom he loved as family. Rick was preceded in death by his father, William Bruielly, and sister Kimberly Bruielly.
A public memorial service for Rick will take place at the Weston Church of Christ, 13355 Center Street, Weston OH on Friday March 25th, at 10:00 a.m. beginning with a visitation and a
luncheon following the service. Memorial donations can be accepted on Rick’s behalf by the Weston Church of Christ where they will be directed to Rick’s favorite ministries and to support the Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com.