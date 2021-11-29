Richard L. Hamlin, 80, of Cygnet, passed away at 7:20 p.m., Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green. He married Sharon Kay Walter on November 10, 1989, and she preceded him in death on June 24, 2019.
Richard is survived by his cousins: Robert (Elaine) Stubbins of Jerry City and Rita (Dallas) Ziegler of North Baltimore; and friend, Venessa Guy of Wayne.
Richard was a 1959 graduate of Cygnet High School. He retired in 2005, from the Ohio Department of Transportation, prior to his employment there he worked for Daybrook in Bowling Green. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2180 in Bowling Green.
A private graveside service will be held in Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township.
Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.