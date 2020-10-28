Richard L. Fairbanks, age 87, of Bradner, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 12, 1933 in Bradner, Ohio to the late Milo W. & Arvilla M. (Weider) Fairbank. Richard married Ila Jean Rentz on April 24, 1953 in Bradner; she preceded him in passing on April 7, 2020.
Surviving Richard are sons, Richard “Rick” (Donna) Fairbanks of Bradner, Ron (Tina) Fairbanks of Haymarket, Virginia; brothers, Ned Fairbanks of Bradner, Kenneth (Lenora) Fairbanks of Toledo, and Gene (Lou) Fairbanks of Port Clinton; grandchildren, Kelli, Kerri, Kortni, Alex, Josh; and great-grandsons, David & Jackson. He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Ila; daughter, Robin Fairbanks; grandson, Jamie Fairbanks.
Richard was a 1951 graduate of Bradner High School, served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War, and then worked as a Mechanic for 37 years at the Sun Oil Company in Toledo, retiring in 1988. He was a member of the St. James Lutheran Church in Bradner, a member of the VFW #2947 in Fremont, a member of the Sun Oil Retirees, and lastly, a member of the Fremont Eagles Club #712. Over the years Richard has had many hobbies he enjoyed doing with his children and family, but a few of his favorite include hunting, fishing, traveling, and most importantly, spending time with his family.
Friends will be received from 9-10 AM Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Bradner Cemetery, where a Celebration of Life Graveside Service will begin at 10 AM with Pastor Melanie Haack officiating. Military Honors will be performed by the Albert Bowe American Legion Post #338. For anyone who is not able to attend the graveside service a live streaming of Richard’s service will be held on Barndt Funeral Home’s Facebook Page. Richard’s family politely requests that everyone in attendance please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. James Lutheran Church (451 Caldwell St Bradner, Ohio 43466). Arrangements have been entrusted to Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. On-line condolences may be sent to Richard’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.