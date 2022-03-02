Richard L. “Dick” Ridley, 81 of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on February 26, 2022 at the University of Toledo Medical Center.
He was born January 12, 1941 in Bowling Green, Ohio to Donald R. and Lethel L. (Fuller) Ridley.
He is survived by his daughter Tami (Steve) Benschoter of Bloomdale, Ohio; son Kurt Ridley (Tammy Beauprez) of Bowling Green, Ohio; grandchildren; Marissa (Garret) Euler, Miranda (Bryan) Joseph, Makenna Benschoter; great-grandchildren; Penelope Joseph; one baby Euler on the way; stepgreat-grandchildren Payton and Parker Joseph; sister Joann Valentine.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister and brother-inlaw Paul Valentine.
Dick was a 1959 graduate of Bowling Green High School, where he played football during his high school years.
He worked for SunSeed Co. as a semitruck driver for many years before retiring in 2006.
He was a member of the National Tractor Pullers as a “blue-shirt” for 38 years. He enjoyed riding on his Harley Davison motorcycle. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes football and Chicago Bears. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s extracurricular activities, and watching his granddaughters play softball was something that brought him great joy. Most of all he enjoyed being with his family. He will be dearly missed.
Memorial contributions in Dick’s honor may be gifted to the American Lung Association.
A visitation for Dick will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. until the time of his funeral at 11 a.m. at the Bowling Green Alliance Church, 1161 Napoleon Road, Bowling Green, Ohio. Burial will follow at Portage Cemetery.
Arrangements have been made entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green.