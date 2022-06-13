Richard L. Dannenberger, age 86, of Woodville, OH passed away at his home on Saturday, June 11, 2022. He was born on December 5, 1935, in Bowling Green OH to John and Mary (Spears) Dannenberger. Richard was an inspector 42 ½ years for Brush Wellman. He proudly served in the U.S. Marines Corps Reserve during the Korean War. His memberships included being a life member of S.A.S.S. (Single Action Shooters Society) Gibsonburg Chapter and also S.C.R.A.P. In his spare time he enjoyed spending time at various meets but most especially spending time with his family.
Richard is survived by his Life Partner: Donna Kaetzel of Woodville, sons: Dan Dannenberger of Toledo, Raymond Dannenberger of Pemberville, 6 grandchildren & 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters and 3 brothers.
Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville. A Funeral Service will be conducted at the funeral home 11 a.m., Friday, June 17, 2022. Interment will be in Ft. Meigs Cemetery, Perrysburg, OH. Officiating will be, Rev. James Budke. In lieu of flowers memorials may take the form of contributions to: S.C.R.A.P. or the American Cancer Society.