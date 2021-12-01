Richard K. Farwig, age 80, of Wayne, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the Fostoria Hospital. He was born on December 20, 1940, in Bloom Township to the late Karl Fredrick William & Helen Christina (Brown) Farwig. Richard married Patricia Anne Deuble in 1976 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in New Rochester, Ohio. She also passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the Fostoria Hospital.
Surviving Richard are his step-children, Warren “Mac” Hathaway of Wayne, Ohio, and Sue Englehart of Mentor, Ohio; brothers, William (Barb) Farwig of Fayetteville, Georgia, Karl (Lynn) Farwig of Findlay, Ohio; sisters, Judy (Bob) Hammer of Wayne, Ohio, Janet Williams of Orlando, Florida; brother-in-law, Gerald Lowery of Fostoria, Ohio; 5 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Karl & Helen; and sister, Joanne Lowery.
Richard was a 1958 graduate of Montgomery Local School in Wayne and served his country proudly in the United States Army. He worked at Brush Wellman and drove truck for Bockbrader Brothers. Richard was an avid Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns, and Ohio State Buckeye’s fan.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service to honor both Richard and Pat will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio with Pastor Ron Merritt officiating. Immediately following, a graveside service will be held at Graham Cemetery with Military Honors performed by the Albert Bowe American Legion Post in Bradner, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be sent to Richard’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.