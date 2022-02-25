After a life well-lived, our family sadly announce the passing of our beloved Richard “Joe” Reiser, Age 88, on November 10, 2021.
Joe was born on February 25, 1933, to Richard and Hildegard Reiser of Napoleon, OH. After excelling as a student athlete at Malinta-Grelton High School, Joe went on to graduate from The Ohio State University with B.S. in Animal Science. He also proudly served in the U.S. Army as an Operations Specialist.
On August 25, 1957, Joe married the love of his life, Shirley Ellis, of Malinta, OH. Together, they raised four children: Kimm (Greg Marshall), Kyle (Kelli Adkins), Jamie, and Jill (Keith Henninger) in Pemberville, OH.
Joe was a successful livestock broker and market manager, both independently and with Producers Livestock Association. After retirement from Producers, he embarked on a career in real estate sales with HER Realtors in Delaware, OH.
For the last 18 years, Joe and Shirley resided at Winterset Resort in Palmetto, FL.
Throughout his life, Joe was driven to excel and help others. He touched so many lies as an athlete, civic leader, coach, manager and association president, as well as a devoted husband, father, and grandparent.
Joe was always there to lend an ear, a laugh, offer assistance or counsel, or just be a friend.
Joe is survived by his wife, Shirley, of over 64 years, four grateful children, 12 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
As his hospital chaplain described him, “To know him was to love him!”
A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Our family is thankful to those who have taken time to reach out and to the Central Ohio Hospice staff for their outstanding care and guidance.