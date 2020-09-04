Richard J. Tefft Jr., (82), of Luckey, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 30, 1938 to Richard J. and Beatrice R. (Schooner) Tefft Sr., in Bowling Green, Ohio. Following graduation from high school, Richard went on to serve his country in the U.S. Navy. On August 4, 1962 he married Kathleen Jensen in Toledo, OH. Richard and Kathleen raised 2 children and celebrated over 47 years of marriage before Kathleen’s passing in 2009. In addition to being a minister for 23 years, Richard, also worked as a Metal Finisher for 25 plus years for Ford Automotive, Maumee Stamping Plant. He of course was a man of great faith, and enjoyed being in the outdoors. In his free time, Richard enjoyed fishing, woodworking and going camping with Kathleen and his family.
Richard is survived by his children: Cynthia (David) Storck of London, OH, Brian Tefft of Fremont. Grandchildren: Michael (Rachel) Owens, Ashleigh Tefft, Samantha Tefft, Alec (Neria) Tefft, Caleb Tefft, Lauren (Michael) Storck and Andrew Storck. Great-Grandchildren: Owen, Gideon, Sophia, Eleanor and Coraline. Brother, Robert (Diane) Tefft. Sisters: Rebecca Dotts and Diane Filmore.
In addition to his wife Kathleen, he was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: William and Raymond Tefft and sister, Osa Yates.
A Graveside Service for Richard will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey, Ohio. Officiating will be Vicar Dawn David. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: The American Diabetes Association. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com