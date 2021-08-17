On Friday, August 13, 2021, Richard H. Collins, loving husband and father of 3 children, passed away at the age of 90.
Dick was born on July 1, 1931 in Pemberville, Ohio to Howard and Valda (Welker) Collins. He received his engineering degree from the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio in 1953 and worked as a mechanical engineer with the DuPont Corporation for 35 years. He was recognized as an “Engineering Fellow” for his accomplishments. On June 13, 1953, he married Barbara Gene Hart. They raised 2 sons, Kenneth and Richard Lee, and one daughter, Glenda.
Dick had a passion for bridge, crossword, Sudoku, and puzzles. He also loved to socialize and make friends. Across many clubs, fellow card players welcomed him. Also, his work with community resident and scholarship groups was appreciated. He was admired for his friendly, outgoing manner and compassionate spirit.
Dick was preceded by the death of his father, Howard, and mother, Valda, and son Kenneth. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, and children, Richard Lee and Glenda, his sister, Janet Hoodlebrink, and many nieces and nephews.
Deceased’s Funeral Arrangements Memorial service plans to be announced in the future. In lieu of flowers or cards, please make a memorial contribution to the Freedom Village Scholarship Fund at 6406 21st Avenue West, Bradenton, FL, 34209.