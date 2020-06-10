Richard G. “Dick” Warden, age 69, of Bradner, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at home. He was born on May 22, 1951 in Fostoria, Ohio to the late Marion G. & Maxine R. (Blose) Warden. Dick married Carolyn Martin on April 14, 1984 in Bradner.
Surviving Dick is his loving wife of 36 years, Carolyn; brothers, Russell (Brenda Honaker) Warden of Bradner, Rex Warden of Toledo; nephew, Greg (Christina) Warden of Bradner; nieces, Alesha Altic, Cortney (Daniel) Rubel; great-nieces, Ariona, Emma, August, and Ginger.
Dick was a 1969 graduate of Lakota High School, and then became owner/operator of the former Warden’s Texaco, now known as Friendship Marathon gas station, where he worked as a Mechanic and Wrecker Operator. Dick then worked as a Boilermaker for many years, and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 85. Among many hobbies he enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, and spending time with his family.
Friends will be received from 1-5 PM on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 5PM with Pastor Ken Spriggs officiating.