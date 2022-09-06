Richard G. “Dick” Dunn, 89, of Van Wert, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

He was born on August 27, 1933, in Henry County to the late Frank Pickens Dunn and Troas Cuma (Adams) Dunn. On December 18, 1957 he married Peggy Jean (Butler) Dunn. She passed away on October 4, 2003.