Richard G. “Dick” Dunn, 89, of Van Wert, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.
He was born on August 27, 1933, in Henry County to the late Frank Pickens Dunn and Troas Cuma (Adams) Dunn. On December 18, 1957 he married Peggy Jean (Butler) Dunn. She passed away on October 4, 2003.
Dick is survived by three children, Lisa Dunn of Van Wert, Brian (Valori) Dunn of Van Wert, and Troy (Pamela) Dunn of Bowling Green, Ohio; four grandchildren, Lydia Dunn, Tanner Dunn, Rylee Dunn and Jackson Dunn.
He was a 1951 graduate of Bowling Green High School and a 1955 graduate of Bowling Green State University. Dick was a Art teacher at Van Wert City Schools for 35 years, he also owned and operated Dunn’s Painting Services with his son Brian for over 45 years. He was a member of the Van Wert Area Jaycees, past president of the Van Wert Booster Club, and past president of Washington Elementary School PTA.
Dick was a judge for many years at the Wassenberg Art Center, and served on the decorating committee at NPAC for many years. He loved going to his grandkids’ sporting events and was a long time Van Wert football and basketball season ticket holder. Dick was a member of the First Untied Methodist Church, Van Wert, where he served on various committees. He also served in the U.S. Army for two years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter, Kimberly Diane Dunn; three brothers, Donald E. Dunn, Robert B. “Buck” Dunn, Marvin W. Dunn; one sister, Phyllis Ann Franklin.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. Funeral services will be Friday, September 9, 2022 at First United Methodist Church with one-hour of calling at 10:00 a.m. Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Chris Farmer officiating. Burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.
The family suggests memorials be made out to the First United Methodist Church Organ Project Fund or to the Van Wert Cougar Pride Club.