Richard E. Spears, 96, of Oak Harbor, Ohio and formerly of Bowling Green passed away Saturday March 20, 2021. He was born January 11, 1925 in Bowling Green to the late Earnest and Helen (Brim) Spears. He married Grace Bayfield and she preceded him in death.
Dick served his country proudly in the United States Army during World War II. He co-owned and operated Don’s Carryout which eventually became North Grove Carryout in Bowling Green. He enjoyed spending time outdoors- fishing, hunting, trapping and working in his garden.
He is survived by his children Shirley Lybarger of Bowling Green, Linda Spears of Port Clinton, Ohio, Kenneth (Jodi) Spears of Oak Harbor, Ohio and Carol (Tom) Bateson of Rudolph, Ohio, 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Grace, and brothers Harold, Earnest, Robert and Donald.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday March 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery. Full Military Honors will be rendered by the Wood County Honor Detail. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to Ducks Unlimited.
