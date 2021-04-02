Richard “Dick” Otte age (90), of Luckey, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at home. He was born on August 19, 1930 in Bowling Green, OH to Louis G. and Lydia (Rhade) Otte. On July 15, 1950, he married Betty Lou Renner in Dowling, OH. Dick and Betty raised 3 children and celebrated 44 years of marriage before Betty’s passing in October of 1994. Dick was a plumber for over 60 years, working for Samson plumbing, which later became Otte Plumbing and Heating, which he owned with his brother Ted.
He enjoyed remote control model airplanes and was a member of the Recker R.C. Club. In addition, he enjoyed model trains, being a hot air balloon crew member, was a past Cub Master and Webelo Den Leader.
Dick is survived by his children: Gayle Rager of Curtice, David Otte of Luckey and Susan (Steve) Gross of Pemberville, 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, brother, Louis H. Otte and devoted k-9 pal Jackie. In addition to his wife Betty, he was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Ted Otte.
Dick will be laid to rest at a Public Graveside Service, 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in New Belleville Cemetery, Dowling. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to: Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Dowling. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com