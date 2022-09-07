Richard ‘Dick’ Lee Sprague, 88, of Bowling Green passed away September 5, 2022. He was born June 5, 1934 to Charles and Mayme (Pauff) Sprague in Tontogany. He was a graduate of Tontogany High School of 1952.
Dick was a lifelong farmer owning his own farm. He also worked at Pearl Gas Co. for over 20 years. Dick was a member of the Grand Rapids Masonic Lodge #289, The Scottish Rite, Lybarger – Grimm American Legion Post 441 in Tontogany, the Shriners, and the Calvary United Methodist Church in Tontogany. He enjoyed sports and was a fan of Ohio State Football, Tigers Baseball and Lions Football.
Dick is survived by his daughter Leanne (John) O’Brien, his step children Steve (Connie) Graber, Wendy Henry and Penny Graber, his grandchildren Tyler and Ryleigh O’Brien, and his sister Donna Asmus. He was preceded in death by his 2 wives Joanne and Lora Lee, his step son Jeff Graber, his parents, his brothers Ervin, Donald, Charles Jr., Lawrence, his sisters Anna Grace, Ethel, Glenna, Mayme and an infant brother.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Monday September 12 from 4 to 7 pm at the Peinert Dunn Funeral Home, 18620 Washington St. Tontogany, OH. Masonic Services will be held at 6:45 pm and Funeral Services will follow at 7pm with Pastor Mike Kelley officiating. Donations in Dick’s memory can be made to the Otsego Athletic Boosters.