Richard ‘Dick’ Lee Sprague, 88, of Bowling Green passed away September 5, 2022. He was born June 5, 1934 to Charles and Mayme (Pauff) Sprague in Tontogany. He was a graduate of Tontogany High School of 1952.

Dick was a lifelong farmer owning his own farm. He also worked at Pearl Gas Co. for over 20 years. Dick was a member of the Grand Rapids Masonic Lodge #289, The Scottish Rite, Lybarger – Grimm American Legion Post 441 in Tontogany, the Shriners, and the Calvary United Methodist Church in Tontogany. He enjoyed sports and was a fan of Ohio State Football, Tigers Baseball and Lions Football.