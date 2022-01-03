Richard “Dick” L. Beeker, age 90, of Pemberville, OH passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Mercy Health Perrysburg Hospital, Perrysburg, OH. He was born on June 8, 1931, in Pemberville, OH to Christy and Helen (Zimmerman) Beeker. He was a member of the 1950 graduating class of Pemberville High School. On October 25, 1958, he married Donna Schroeder in New Rochester, OH. Dick and Donna raised 2 sons and celebrated 58 years of marriage together before Donna’s passing in December of 2016. He was a lifetime member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Dick worked as a self-employed home building contractor for many years. He finished his career as a union carpenter with Rudolph Libbe, Inc.
Dick was a proud Marine combat veteran of the Korean War. He held memberships in many veterans’ organizations including the Pemberville American Legion Post #183; the VFW post #1148 Bowling Green, Korean War Veterans of Toledo, Ohio AMVETS Post #711, 40&8 Toledo, and DAV Findlay.
He served the wider community through the Freedom Township Appeals Board, the annual Ohio American Legion Buckeye Boys State, served on the Wood County Veterans Services Board for 19 years, and as an American Legion State Baseball Commissioner for many years.
His family was his greatest love, especially his grandchildren. Dick is survived by his sons: Brent (Judy) Beeker of McComb, OH, Craig (Kristine) Beeker of Snohomish, WA, grandsons: Kenny (Anna) Beeker of Warren, OH, Jacob Beeker of Eugene, OR, Sam Beeker of Eugene, OR, and Zac Beeker of Fullerton, CA, along with numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife Donna, he was preceded in death by his parents, sister: Shirley (Marion) Hetzer, and brother: Robert “Red” (Carol) Beeker.
Family and friends will be received 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the Marsh Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville, OH. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 220 Cedar Street, Pemberville. Additional visitation is available from 10 a.m., until the time of services at the church. Officiating will be Rev. James Budke. Interment will be in Pemberville Union Cemetery, Pemberville.
The family requests all guests in attendance wear face masks during indoor events.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Pemberville Legion Post Baseball Team. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.