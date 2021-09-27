Richard “Dick” H. Dauer, age 83, of Pemberville and formerly of Bowling Green, OH passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Otterbein Senior Living, Pemberville. He was born on January 1, 1938 in Perrysburg, OH to Harley and Doris (Henning) Dauer. On September 5, 1959 he married the love of his life and best friend, Joyce Artz in Perrysburg, OH at Zoar Lutheran Church. Dick and Joyce raised 3 children and have celebrated over 62 years of marriage together. He was a hardworking man who enjoyed a good joke and was always willing to lend a hand to others. The obstacles that came at him in life he faced head on with courage and faith, never a complaint.
In addition to being a full-time farmer, Dick worked at Libbey Owens Ford for 40 years retiring in 1991. He was a lifetime member of Zoar Lutheran Church, where his ministries included being an usher, serving on the church council and property committee. He was also a volunteer fireman for 30 years with the Dunbridge Fire Department, the past president with Power of Yesteryear and past director of Northwest Ohio Tractor Pullers.
In addition to his wife; Joyce, Dick was the loving father of: Jeff (Sue) Dauer of Bowling Green, Jodi (Sam) Black of Wayne and Joel (Becky) Dauer of Spokane, WA. Grandfather of: Blake (Kendra) Dauer, Marissa (Preston) Shank, Thomas Dauer, Greta Dauer, Wyatt Dauer, Andy Black and Danielle Black. Great-grandfather of: Sloane Shank and Avery Dauer. Brother of: Barbara (Gary) Mussett. Brother-in-law of: Duane (Lynn) Artz, and uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother: Bob (Gaye) Dauer.
Family and friends will be received 4-7p.m., Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Marsh Funeral Home, 110 West Main St., Luckey, OH. Funeral Services will be at 11a.m., Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 E. Indiana Ave, Perrysburg, OH. There will be an additional time of visitation beginning a 10 a.m., until time of services. Officiating, will be Rev. Cindy Ritter. Dick will be laid to rest in a family committal service in New Belleville Ridge Cemetery, Dowling, Ohio. A bereavement luncheon will be served back at the church immediately follow the cemetery committal services. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Bridge Hospice, Zoar Lutheran Church or the Wood County Senior Center. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.