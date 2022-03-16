Richard “Dick” Armstrong, age 85, faithful husband, devoted father, cherished grandfather and loving great-grandfather, passed away unexpectedly on March 14, 2022 in Perrysburg, OH. He was born on May 30, 1936 to Wayne and Ann (Androvich) Armstrong in Toledo, OH. On May 28, 1955 Dick married Gaye Gurtzweiler at Stony Ridge United Methodist Church. Dick and Gaye celebrated 67 years of marriage together.
In addition to being a farmer, Dick worked 38 years for Libbey-Owens-Ford (LOF) retiring as a Millright. After retirement he worked as a guard for the Toledo Museum of Art. While at the museum he gained a strong knowledge of the artwork which he shared with his family. He was a member of Stony Ridge United Methodist church where his ministries among many included being the dough roller for Ridge Top Morning Group’s cookies and noodles. Dick was among the original founders of the Friends of Magee Marsh which included him being a bald eagle nest monitor. He was an original member of the then Perrysburg Township Volunteer Fire Department. Among all of these
accomplishments, it was his love of farming, his faith and family that brought him the most joy.
In addition to his wife, Gaye, he is survived by his children: Edna Armstrong of Perrysburg, OH, Robert Armstrong (Ann Marie Meyer) of Lorain, OH, and Bob and Diane Kapp of Curtice, OH. Grandchildren: Melissa (Brad) Pope, Joe (Jody) Kapp, Todd (Melissa) Kapp and 10 great-grandchildren. Special nieces: Jill (John) Kolbeck, Joni (Lenny) Vidra, Jean (Rich) Will and Gloria Gurtzweiler. He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Robert W. Armstrong.
Family and friends will be received 10-11 a.m., with Funeral Services at 11 a.m., Friday, March 18, 2022 at Stony Ridge United Methodist Church, 5542 Fremont Pike, Stony Ridge, Ohio. Interment will be in FT. Meigs Cemetery, Perrysburg. Officiating will be Pr. Katie Collins. A bereavement luncheon will be served at the church fellowship hall immediately following the services at the cemetery. The family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to: Stony Ridge United Methodist Church or the Friends of Magee Marsh. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.