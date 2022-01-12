Richard DeVerna Sr., 80 of Stony Ridge and formerly of Walbridge, Ohio passed away at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg, on Saturday, January 8, 2022. He was born on January 17, 1941 to Dolas and Luella (Goodman) DeVerna, in Latcha, OH. On July 5, 1964 he married Carol S. Jewell in Monroe, MI. Richard and Carol raised 3 children and celebrated nearly 57 years of marriage before Carol’s passing in May of 2021.
Richard owned and operated DeVerna Towing Service for 30 plus years. He enjoyed watching old westerns on TV. However, his family was always the center of his life, his wife Carol, his children and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will miss him very much.
Richard is survived by his children: Richard (Lisa) DeVerna Jr., of Huron, OH, Scott DeVerna of Stony Ridge, OH, and Renee (Scott) McDaniel of Walbridge. Grandchildren: Ashleigh DeVerna, Dylan (Brookelynn) DeVerna-McDaniel, Samantha (Derick) Wallace, and Zachary (Samantha) DeVerna. Great-grandchildren: Ryleigh, Remington, and Hazel. Brothers: Kenny (Sandy) DeVerna, and Larry (Marje) DeVerna. Sister: Lavon Cole, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife Carol, he was preceded in death by his parents, and brother: Harry DeVerna.
Family and friends will be received 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., with a family memorial service at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 W. Main St., Luckey, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to: Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the Lake Twp., Fire and EMS. On-line condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.