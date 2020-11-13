Richard Daniel Hathaway “Dick”, 91, of Bowling Green passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. He was born on October 5, 1929 to the late Maurice and Benedicta (Herr) Hathaway. He married the late Barbara J Hathaway (Huyck) on December 24, 1956 in Angola, Indiana.
Dick is survived by his daughters: Julia (Greg Boyd) Hathaway of Bowling Green, Ohio; Lora (Robert) Hathaway-Rush of Pataskala, Ohio; and Lisa Hathaway of Bowling Green, Ohio; three grandchildren, Hannah Rush, Adam Dunfee, and Chaney Zimmer. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; wife Barbara; and sisters: Joan Hathaway; Dorothea Otte.
Dick served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed tinkering with anything he could get his hands on. He also enjoyed gardening and taking care of his yard.
Services for Dick with be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
