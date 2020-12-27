Richard Clarence Wilhelm, 90 of Findlay passed away at 4:45 a.m. on Friday, December 25, 2020 at Birchaven Village.
Rich was born on May 2, 1930 in Custar, Ohio to the late Clarence Wilhelm and Margaret (Maas-Wilhelm) Stoll, and was a 1948 graduate of Milton High School in Milton Center, Ohio.
He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was employed at Marathon Oil Company, where he was Supervisor of Passenger Transportation, retiring in September 1986 after more than 30 years.
He married Mary Ann Neiling on May 24, 1952 and she survives. Also surviving are four children, Gary Wilhelm of Findlay, Kevin Wilhelm of Findlay, Sharon (Patrick) Corbin of Statesville, NC, and Brenda (Bryan Sr.) Brigadoi of Findlay; nine grandchildren, Kimberly Wilhelm, Christiane Wilhelm, Tabatha (David) Fenstermaker, Nicholas (Heather) Corbin, Bryan Brigadoi Jr., Brandon Brigadoi, Breanne (Logan) Mauk, Brooke Brigadoi, Bridget Brigadoi, six great grandchildren, Joshua Meeks Jr., Evan Fenstermaker, Ashlynn Fenstermaker, Ellani Corbin, Conner Corbin, and Madison Brigadoi.
He is also survived by three sisters, Kathleen Kempf of Custar, Ohio, Nancy Adler of Bowling Green, Ohio, and Betty (Jack) Whitacre of Bowling Green, Ohio.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Marvin Wilhelm.
Some of his hobbies were, traveling, including trips to the Holy Land, Europe, Australia, Canada, Alaska and his yearly trip to Branson, Missouri; bicycling, Rich rode 10-20 miles daily into his 80’s and completed numerous GOBA (Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure) Trips and the Maui Downhill. Rich also liked woodworking, making hand-crafted grandfather clocks, wooden toys and furniture. He also volunteered at the Boy Scout Camp, where he completed many remodeling and repair projects, and enjoyed car races.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in St. Louis Cemetery in Custar, Ohio.
Memorials may be made to St. Louis Catholic Church, 22792, Defiance Pike, P.O. Box 125, Custar, Ohio 43511 or to the Ralph D. Cole Post # 3, American Legion, 120 West Front Street, Findlay, Ohio 45840.
