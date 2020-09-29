Richard Carlyle Yawberg, 85, of Grand Rapids passed away September 26, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital. He was born February 17, 1935 to Carl and Cecelia (Biggins) Yawberg in the bedroom above their Gas Station in Grand Rapids. Richard married Wanda Mae (Stickles) on June 27, 1953 at the former Mt. Pleasant Church in Grand Rapids.
Richard worked for over 30 years at Owen Corning Fiberglas working as a Special Projects Engineer, retiring in 1990. After retirement he returned to Owens Corning to work as a consultant for over 5 years. He was awarded several patents for his designs at Owens Corning. In his free time Richard enjoyed building miniatures and was a voracious reader. He was a member of the Grand Rapids Lodge #289 of the Masons and was a past Worshipful Master. Richard was an Eagle Scout and the Cub Master for Grand Rapids Pack #325.
Richard is survived by his wife Wanda, his daughters Jill Bernthisel of Haskins, Jan (Frank) Revill of Grand Rapids and Julie (Mark Hale) VanDeVelde of Weston, his grandchildren Eric Fritz, Michael (Laura) Fritz, Jennifer (Richard) Hunter, Tracy (Jerry) Pyles, Brad Stott, Holly (Trey) Proctor, Kristen (Justin) Hawkins, Ryan (Kiley) VanDeVelde, Greg (Tiffany) VanDeVelde and Janelle (Joe) Clausen. 22 great grandchildren, his sister Karis Cocke of Grand Rapids and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his great grand daughter Abigail Hawkins, his son in law Jim Bernthisel, his sisters Jackie Cocke and Janice Davis and his parents.
Richard’s services will be private with burial following at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In Richard’s memory please consider a gift to the Otsego Food Pantry, 22493 W. River Rd. Grand Rapids, OH 43522.
