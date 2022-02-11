Richard C. Sullivan, 84, of Perrysburg, OH, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. He was born at home in Toledo, OH on September 28, 1937 to parents John and Wilma (Barnes) Sullivan.
Richard was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a friend to all. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Colleen Honsberger and Tara Jones, and nephew Kyle Sullivan. He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Carlene (La Montagne); son Sean (Holly) Sullivan; daughters Deidra (Mike) Tammarine and Erin (Rob) Robinson; ten loving grandchildren, Brandi Zeiter, Darci, Nick (Bre) and Jon Tammarine, Justin and Mason Robinson, Samuel (Ashley), Catherine, Emily, and Julia Sullivan; seven loving great grandchildren, Reagan and Rilie Zeiter, Zoe, Collin, Braedyn, Braxton and Colt Tammarine, and his brother Kevin (Lyn) Sullivan.
Richard served his country in the United States Navy, and after graduating from Bowling Green State University, he spent his working years as a salesman. Richard especially loved baseball and was a devout Cleveland Indians fan. He was happiest when taking in an Indians game with his family or visiting with old friends. Richard had a servant’s heart and was always striving to assist others in need. He forged his life after the principles of love, loyalty, and friendship.
A special thank you to Dr. Saleem Zafar and Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice of Greater Toledo for their loving care and support. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Schaller Memorial Hall, 130 W. Indiana Ave, Perrysburg, OH, on Saturday, March 12, 2022, with the service beginning at 1:00 PM followed by an open house from 2:00 – 5:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/donate) or Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice (https://www.ohioliving.org/foundation/donate).