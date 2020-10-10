Richard C. Murdock, beloved father, grandfather and uncle, age 89 from Liberty Center, passed away surrounded by family Oct. 6 at his daughter’s home in Columbus, GA.
Richard was born February 13, 1931 to Charlie and Gertrude Murdock in Springfield, Missouri. He graduated from Liberty Center High School in 1949.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie Hart Murdock, parents Charlie Murdock and Gertrude Whiteman Murdock, brothers Herbert and Thomas.
He retired from Ohio Operating Engineers Local 18 and he and his his wife wintered in Florida following their retirements.
He served our country in the Korean War in the 728th MP unit.
Rich was a hard worker and worked until the day of his illness. At home he spent his time doing projects and particularly enjoyed working on cars. In his younger years he drag raced and won many trophies. He also loved spending time in Canada fishing.
He is survived by his girlfriend Virgie Honaker; his children Carole Murdock, Liberty Center; Doug Murdock, Weston; and Linda Lee, Columbus, GA; grandchildren Victoria Wilson, Deon Holloway, Tia Elkington; and many nieces and nephews.
In following his wishes there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers charitable contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.