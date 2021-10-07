Richard “Butch” Joseph, age 79, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2021. Butch was born in Bowling Green, OH to Donald and Esther (Greive) Joseph. In 1986 he married Judith Van Wormer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy and his parents Donald and Esther. Butch is survived by his brother Roger (Sue), long time companion Linda Holman, and countless nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. Butch spent his entire career farming in Wood County. He had many hobbies which included building model airplanes, collecting antique tractors, trap shooting, wood working, and fishing and hunting. Family was extremely important to him. Butch loved to tell family stories and host large parties where anyone and everyone had a seat at the table. He had an infectious laugh, loved practical jokes, and was always up for a thrill, be it on the back of a snow mobile or motorcycle, or flying down the tallest roller coaster at Cedar Point. He loved listening to country music and his favorite movie was Tombstone. He could often be found tinkering in his workshop, where anyone was welcome to pull up a chair for a chat and a cold beer. Graveside services will be determined at a later date.
Donations in Butch’s honor may be made to Northwest Ohio Hospice and the Cancer Center at Wood County Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. www.hanneamanfuneralhomes.com.