Richard B. Henning, 79, of Bowling Green passed away peacefully and went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 10:24 AM at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green.
Richard was born on October 24, 1941 in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late Richard H. and Cathrine (Potter) Henning. Richard married Charlotte J. McKinnis on August 3, 1962 in First United Methodist Church in Bowling Green and she survives in Bowling Green. Also surviving are his children: Ginger (Will) McDaniel of Billings, Montana, Richard S. Henning of Weston and Michael A. Henning of Wayne; 5 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; siblings: Penny (Roger) Jacob and Nancy Seifert and his uncle Donald Potter.
Richard was a 1959 graduate of Bowling Green High School and was the Purchasing Manager for BioFit retiring in 1994. Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching NASCAR and going to flea markets.
Per Richard’s request there will be a private service for his family.
Memorial contributions may be gifted in Richard’s honor to the Wood County Park District (Simpson Park).
The family would like to thank the Bowling Green Manor, the Doctors and Nurses from Wood County Hospital and Bridge Hospice for the compassion and care they showed Richard.
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., P.O Box 648, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
