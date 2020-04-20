Richard Allen Williamson, Sr., age 85, of Wayne, Ohio passed away on April 18, 2020 (Saturday) at Brookdale Senior Living in Bowling Green, Ohio. He was born on August 12, 1934 in Wayne, Ohio to the late Henry A. & S. Eileen (Anderson) Williamson. He married Kay Ann Clingo on March 17, 1956 in Monroe, Michigan and she passed away on March 5, 2019.
Left to carry on his legacy of love is her son, Richard (Viv) Williamson, Jr. of Wayne, Ohio; daughter, Meagon (Dave) Shaffer of Portage, Ohio; grandchildren, Brent (Stephanie) Williamson, Brianne Williamson, Andy (Stacie) Shaffer, Aron (Courtney) Shaffer, Kyle (Alison) Shaffer; great-grandchildren, Kyleigh, Manhattan, Spencer, Calvin, Adeline, Cora, Clayton & Sloane. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry & Eileen; sister, Patty (Russ) Burton.
Dick was a 1952 Graduate of Montgomery Local High School. He retired from Goodyear (Motor Wheel) Company in Luckey, Ohio. He was an avid B.G.S.U. sports fan and loved to golf. He was a member of the Wayne United Methodist Church. He loved his family deeply and was extremely devoted to them attending all his children & grandchildren’s functions throughout his life.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the family will be having a graveside service open to the public at 11:00 am Friday (May 15, 2020) at Graham Cemetery with Pastor Ron Merritt officiating. For anyone who would like to watch their service you may do so on Barndt Funeral Home’s facebook page the day of the service. The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made payable to Barndt Funeral Home and sent to P.O. Box 541, Wayne, Ohio 43466 with the following designation on the memo line to Wayne Public Library or B.G.S.U. Hockey. There will be a funeral luncheon immediately following the graveside service at the Wayne United Methodist Church catered by the Country Farmhouse. On-line condolences may be made to Dick’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.