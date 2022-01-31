Reynold (RJ) James Low, 56, of Archbold, OH (formerly of Fayette, OH) died Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Toledo Hospital.
RJ was born on May 14, 1965 in Bowling Green, OH to the late Janet (Lashuay) Fletcher and Warren Low.
RJ met the love of his life, Shannon Low, in April 2006 and they spent 15 wonderful yet too few years together. They were married on June 12, 2017.
RJ was a beloved husband, father, and pappy. Honk! Honk!
RJ graduated from Bowling Green HS in 1983 and served as a parachute rigger in the United States Army/Army Reserves from 1983-1989. He was a truck driver for 34 years logging 5 million miles and spending the last 5 years as an owner operator hauling for Hot Line Freight.
RJ was an avid Packers and U of M fan and loved his forever dogs Ike, Floydie, and Hugh Bunny.
RJ is survived by his loving wife, Shannon Low; children Rachelle (Joshua) Below, JR Low, Emily (Kodi) Logston, and Noah (Carly) Logston; grandchildren Cameron Low, Korbin Below, Halo Low, Jaxen Below, and Addalee Below; brothers Scott (Darline) Low, Joe (Julie) Low, and Phil Low; sisters Laura Low and Lisa Low; sister-in-laws Bridgette (Jim) Kabat, Shelly Low, and Carol Low as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family.
RJ was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Tim Low and Mike Low.
A Gathering will be held from 12:00 until the time of his Celebration of Life Services on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 12:30 PM at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home 1460 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, OH 43402. The family asks that everyone attending the service to dress in casual attire. A reception will follow 2 PM at 24416 Hull Prairie Road, Perrysburg OH 43551.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in RJ’s honor can be made to your local VFW or veteransmatter.org.